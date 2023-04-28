This Is A Time To Build A Position In ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.30, to imply a decrease of -2.69% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The ING share’s 52-week high remains $14.72, putting it -19.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.14. The company has a valuation of $46.21B, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ING Groep N.V. (ING), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ING a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

After registering a -2.69% downside in the latest session, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.04 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -2.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.65%, and 4.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.07%. Short interest in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) saw shorts transact 3.14 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.69, implying an increase of 26.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.64 and $19.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ING has been trading -55.28% off suggested target high and -2.76% from its likely low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ING Groep N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are 24.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.99% against 6.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -17.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.30% annually.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ING Groep N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 3.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.16% of the shares at 4.16% float percentage. In total, 4.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avantis International Equity ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund with 0.55 million shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.5 million.