There Has Been A -7.00% Decline For Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND). So What’s Next?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.59, to imply a decrease of -7.00% or -$5.39 in intraday trading. The ASND share’s 52-week high remains $134.52, putting it -87.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.58. The company has a valuation of $4.51B, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 589.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

After registering a -7.00% downside in the latest session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 81.14 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.54%, and -35.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.38%. Short interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) saw shorts transact 4.95 million shares and set a 4.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.04, implying an increase of 42.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80.83 and $177.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASND has been trading -147.38% off suggested target high and -12.91% from its likely low.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are -29.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.46% against 10.40%.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 123.56% of the shares at 123.65% float percentage. In total, 123.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 12.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $849.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 6.92 million shares, or about 12.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $845.18 million.

We also have Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Artisan Mid-Cap Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 136.79 million.