The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Is One Stock You Should Watch

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares stood at 8.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $99.93, to imply an increase of 3.44% or $3.32 in intraday trading. The DIS share’s 52-week high remains $126.48, putting it -26.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $84.07. The company has a valuation of $179.80B, with an average of 8.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Walt Disney Company (DIS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DIS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 22 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $28.61.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

After registering a 3.44% upside in the last session, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 100.74 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 3.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.90%, and 5.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.02%. Short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw shorts transact 19.17 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.40, implying an increase of 20.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $94.00 and $147.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DIS has been trading -47.1% off suggested target high and 5.93% from its likely low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Walt Disney Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are -4.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.60% against -12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,549.10% this quarter before jumping 3,544.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3,202.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $669.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.27 billion and $21.5 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3,200.70% before jumping 3,159.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 57.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.48% annually.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Walt Disney Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

The Walt Disney Company insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.97% of the shares at 65.01% float percentage. In total, 64.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 55.42 million shares (or 3.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard 500 Index Fund with 42.14 million shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.66 billion.