Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 3.64% Year-To-Date

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.54, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PSLV share’s 52-week high remains $8.98, putting it -5.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.16. The company has a valuation of $4.22B, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the latest session, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.62, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.47%, and 5.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.64%. Short interest in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV)’s Major holders

Sprott Physical Silver Trust insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.51% of the shares at 16.51% float percentage. In total, 16.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.18 million shares (or 1.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 8.28 million shares, or about 1.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $70.94 million.

We also have Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd and Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 4.96 million.