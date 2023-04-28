Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Could Expand By 18.42 Percent Or More

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares stood at 5.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $148.77, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The SNOW share’s 52-week high remains $205.66, putting it -38.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.26. The company has a valuation of $47.53B, with an average of 4.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 43 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SNOW a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 149.88 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.24%, and 10.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.64%. Short interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw shorts transact 12.7 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $182.37, implying an increase of 18.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $105.00 and $500.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNOW has been trading -236.09% off suggested target high and 29.42% from its likely low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snowflake Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares are -18.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 132.00% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.50% this quarter before jumping 1,100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 32 analysts is $608.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2023, a total of 32 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $686.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $422.37 million and $497.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.10% before jumping 38.00% in the following quarter.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 23 and May 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snowflake Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc. insiders hold 9.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.86% of the shares at 73.75% float percentage. In total, 66.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.71 million shares (or 5.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 15.37 million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.21 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.27 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.74 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 885.76 million.