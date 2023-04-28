Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Is Worth Considering At $2.49

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s traded shares stood at 9.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 25.38% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The SIEB share’s 52-week high remains $2.36, putting it 5.22% up since that peak but still an impressive 51.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $64.50M, with an average of 35920.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information

After registering a 25.38% upside in the latest session, Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.9800 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 25.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.33%, and 29.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.46%. Short interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw shorts transact 70210.0 shares and set a 3.63 days time to cover.

SIEB Dividends

Siebert Financial Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 22 and May 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Siebert Financial Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders

Siebert Financial Corp. insiders hold 63.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.75% of the shares at 4.85% float percentage. In total, 1.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund with 57271.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.