Should You Expect Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) To Recover From Its 9.09% Gain From Highs?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -1.91% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NAK share’s 52-week high remains $0.37, putting it -68.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $121.69M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2367 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.66%, and -5.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw shorts transact 9.66 million shares and set a 8.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.80, implying an increase of 72.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.80 and $0.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAK has been trading -263.64% off suggested target high and -263.64% from its likely low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are -9.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 20.30%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 2.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.31% of the shares at 11.55% float percentage. In total, 11.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 3.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF with 12.61 million shares, or about 2.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $3.01 million.