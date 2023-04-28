Should Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Rally After -105.58% Drop From High?

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s traded shares stood at 9.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply an increase of 25.00% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The TPST share’s 52-week high remains $4.42, putting it -105.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $17.73M, with an average of 65209.99999999999 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

After registering a 25.00% upside in the latest session, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.8000 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 25.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.11%, and -8.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.96%. Short interest in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) saw shorts transact 33020.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.33, implying an increase of 86.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPST has been trading -1527.91% off suggested target high and -179.07% from its likely low.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tempest Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) shares are 13.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.53% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.80% this quarter before jumping 21.50% for the next one.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 11 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tempest Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.72% of the shares at 72.05% float percentage. In total, 69.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 84814.0 shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $97536.0.