Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -9.83% Loss

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 4.41% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SECO share’s 52-week high remains $5.03, putting it -589.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $4.49M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

After registering a 4.41% upside in the latest session, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8123 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 4.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.83%, and 35.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.67%. Short interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $241.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $273.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.30% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between May 13 and May 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Secoo Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Secoo Holding Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.06% of the shares at 102.06% float percentage. In total, 102.06% institutions holds shares in the company.