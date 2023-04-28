Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Is Worth A Gamble At $64.57

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.57, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $2.91 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $81.51, putting it -26.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.09. The company has a valuation of $15.57B, with an average of 2.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RCL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside in the latest session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.23 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.45%, and 0.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.62%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 17.8 million shares and set a 5.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.92, implying an increase of 19.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCL has been trading -54.87% off suggested target high and 7.08% from its likely low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are 27.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 143.07% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.70% this quarter before jumping 145.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.06 billion and $2.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 166.50% before jumping 49.00% in the following quarter.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders hold 13.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.81% of the shares at 86.19% float percentage. In total, 74.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.97 million shares (or 7.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Investment Company Of America with 16.39 million shares, or about 6.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.07 billion.