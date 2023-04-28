Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Is Down -4.20% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.43, to imply a decrease of -2.43% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The ROIV share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -18.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $6.28B, with an average of 3.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ROIV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.99 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.20%, and 14.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.51%. Short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) saw shorts transact 14.62 million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.63, implying an increase of 38.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROIV has been trading -125.39% off suggested target high and -18.62% from its likely low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roivant Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares are 76.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.27% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.10% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $20.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.22 million and $4.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 121.70% before jumping 410.80% in the following quarter.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out between June 26 and June 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 34.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.35% of the shares at 81.91% float percentage. In total, 53.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 8.68 million shares (or 1.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology with 6.58 million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $53.25 million.