PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s -5.12-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares stood at 5.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.12, to imply an increase of 1.49% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The PDD share’s 52-week high remains $106.38, putting it -60.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.01. The company has a valuation of $84.16B, with an average of 7.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 48 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PDD a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 39 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

After registering a 1.49% upside in the last session, PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.24 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.12%, and -9.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.92%. Short interest in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw shorts transact 27.75 million shares and set a 2.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $729.61, implying an increase of 90.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $516.93 and $971.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDD has been trading -1369.81% off suggested target high and -681.81% from its likely low.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PDD Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares are 39.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.28% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -11.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.31 billion and $4.37 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.30% before jumping 29.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 119.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 302.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.82% annually.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 25 and May 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PDD Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

PDD Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.85% of the shares at 28.85% float percentage. In total, 28.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.33 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.71 million shares, or about 2.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.1 billion.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 7.83 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $593.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.16 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 505.63 million.