Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Shares Fall :-0.1% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares stood at 4.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.96, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OSH share’s 52-week high remains $38.97, putting it -0.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.29. The company has a valuation of $9.51B, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OSH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.98 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and 7.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.13%. Short interest in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw shorts transact 23.11 million shares and set a 3.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.00, implying an increase of 0.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSH has been trading -0.1% off suggested target high and -0.1% from its likely low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oak Street Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are 97.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.51% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.00% this quarter before jumping 28.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $731.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $752.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $513.8 million and $523.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.40% before jumping 43.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -54.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -20.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oak Street Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health Inc. insiders hold 8.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.30% of the shares at 106.20% float percentage. In total, 97.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.31 million shares (or 5.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $476.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smallcap World Fund with 5.08 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $109.36 million.