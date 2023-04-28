Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.20, to imply an increase of 13.04% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The MRSN share’s 52-week high remains $8.34, putting it -98.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.68. The company has a valuation of $399.94M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MRSN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

After registering a 13.04% upside in the latest session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.26 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 13.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.29%, and -1.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.24%. Short interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw shorts transact 7.26 million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.29, implying an increase of 70.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRSN has been trading -376.19% off suggested target high and -138.1% from its likely low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares are -40.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.63% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.40% this quarter before jumping 7.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $18.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.04 million and $4.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 798.30% before jumping 120.10% in the following quarter.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.55% of the shares at 100.79% float percentage. In total, 99.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 3.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 2.64 million shares, or about 2.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.46 million.