Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 5.51% YTD

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 6.51% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The MFH share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -64.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $15.24M, with an average of 53790.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

After registering a 6.51% upside in the latest session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3993 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 6.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.23%, and -17.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.51%. Short interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw shorts transact 97460.0 shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. insiders hold 68.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.50% float percentage. In total, 0.16% institutions holds shares in the company.