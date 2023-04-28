Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Gain Of 5.39 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s traded shares stood at 6.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.00, to imply an increase of 6.07% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The MAT share’s 52-week high remains $26.99, putting it -49.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.36. The company has a valuation of $6.28B, with an average of 2.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mattel Inc. (MAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

After registering a 6.07% upside in the last session, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.25 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 6.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.96%, and 5.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.90%. Short interest in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw shorts transact 11.8 million shares and set a 4.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 21.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAT has been trading -50.0% off suggested target high and 0.0% from its likely low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mattel Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares are -8.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.80% against -18.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -94.40% this quarter before jumping 11.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $979.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.93 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.24 billion and $1.78 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.80% before jumping 8.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -56.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.70% annually.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mattel Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Mattel Inc. insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.22% of the shares at 100.96% float percentage. In total, 100.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44.35 million shares (or 12.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $798.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 44.2 million shares, or about 12.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $795.54 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 27.32 million shares. This is just over 7.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $491.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.93 million, or 6.19% of the shares, all valued at about 394.66 million.