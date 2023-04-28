Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Has Fallen -42.33% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 9.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.48, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $33.42, putting it -42.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.42. The company has a valuation of $14.73B, with an average of 10.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MRO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.61.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.93 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.26%, and 0.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.26%. Short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw shorts transact 18.94 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.76, implying an increase of 30.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRO has been trading -104.43% off suggested target high and -14.99% from its likely low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are -20.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.38% against -17.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.20% this quarter before falling -52.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.75 billion and $2.3 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.00% before dropping -26.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 338.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.31% annually.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 1.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.14% of the shares at 80.44% float percentage. In total, 80.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.33 million shares (or 3.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $523.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select with 18.53 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $465.91 million.