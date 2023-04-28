Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Is Down -0.81% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares stood at 10.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The LYG share’s 52-week high remains $2.63, putting it -7.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $41.04B, with an average of 10.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give LYG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

After registering a 1.67% upside in the last session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.45 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and 9.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.91%. Short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw shorts transact 8.25 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lloyds Banking Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are 24.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.44% against 6.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -3.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.30% annually.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 4.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.28% of the shares at 2.28% float percentage. In total, 2.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 35.08 million shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 31.16 million shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $76.03 million.

We also have Avantis International Equity ETF and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Avantis International Equity ETF holds roughly 2.77 million shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 4.5 million.