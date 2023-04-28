Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Dropped -47.35% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 11.61% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The KRON share’s 52-week high remains $5.74, putting it -285.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $82.05M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 301.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KRON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information

After registering a 11.61% upside in the last session, Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5100 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 11.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.41%, and 4.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.02%. Short interest in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw shorts transact 4.29 million shares and set a 16.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 85.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRON has been trading -839.6% off suggested target high and -369.8% from its likely low.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kronos Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) shares are -47.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.66% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.30% this quarter before jumping 6.80% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $620k.

KRON Dividends

Kronos Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kronos Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders

Kronos Bio Inc. insiders hold 16.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.24% of the shares at 71.86% float percentage. In total, 60.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 2.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 0.84 million shares, or about 1.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $1.45 million.