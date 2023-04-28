Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Dropped -36.76% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 18.17% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The JZ share’s 52-week high remains $186.01, putting it -15798.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $59.40M, with an average of 65370.00000000001 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) trade information

After registering a 18.17% upside in the latest session, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 18.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.46%, and 12.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.88%. Short interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

JZ Dividends

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ)’s Major holders

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.29% float percentage. In total, 0.29% institutions holds shares in the company.