JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Thursday’s Performance: Up 4.7% From The Lows, Now What?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s traded shares stood at 4.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.03, to imply an increase of 2.71% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The JBGS share’s 52-week high remains $27.36, putting it -95.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.37. The company has a valuation of $1.61B, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) trade information

After registering a 2.71% upside in the last session, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.10 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and -0.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.08%. Short interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) saw shorts transact 7.98 million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $147.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $161.97 million and $145.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.20% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 211.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

JBGS Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JBG SMITH Properties has a forward dividend ratio of 0.90, with the share yield ticking at 6.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s Major holders

JBG SMITH Properties insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.77% of the shares at 96.27% float percentage. In total, 95.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 4.59 million shares (or 4.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 3.47 million shares, or about 3.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $65.93 million.