Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.75, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FSM share’s 52-week high remains $4.20, putting it -12.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with an average of 2.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the latest session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.78 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.63%, and 1.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw shorts transact 4.14 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.64, implying an increase of 19.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.71 and $5.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSM has been trading -39.73% off suggested target high and 1.07% from its likely low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are 28.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.33% against -4.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.30% of the shares at 38.65% float percentage. In total, 38.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.0 million shares (or 5.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF with 12.94 million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $49.44 million.