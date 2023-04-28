Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN): Can A Stock Be Down -20.92% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 10.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.15, to imply an increase of 2.95% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $15.74, putting it -41.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.94. The company has a valuation of $16.43B, with an average of 15.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give HBAN a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a 2.95% upside in the last session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.59 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.13%, and 0.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.92%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 51.5 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.08, implying an increase of 14.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HBAN has been trading -43.5% off suggested target high and 1.35% from its likely low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares are -24.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.00% against 0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.88 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.75 billion and $1.84 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.70% before jumping 2.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 61.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.15% annually.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has its next earnings report out between July 19 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 5.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.74% of the shares at 84.48% float percentage. In total, 83.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 43.79 million shares (or 3.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $617.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund with 33.6 million shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $473.79 million.