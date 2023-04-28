How Much Is Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.41, to imply a decrease of -2.03% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CIG share’s 52-week high remains $2.51, putting it -4.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $6.78B, with an average of 3.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

After registering a -2.03% downside in the latest session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.48 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.84%, and 11.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.68%. Short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.14, implying a decrease of -12.62% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.14 and $2.14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIG has been trading 11.2% off suggested target high and 11.2% from its likely low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 13.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.49% of the shares at 15.49% float percentage. In total, 15.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 6.09 million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with 4.0 million shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.96 million.