Following A 0.78% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO)?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CISO share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -4661.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $31.80M, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CISO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the latest session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2220 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.78%, and -26.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.60%. Short interest in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw shorts transact 3.3 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 89.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CISO has been trading -852.38% off suggested target high and -852.38% from its likely low.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.05 million.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders hold 58.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.65% of the shares at 11.34% float percentage. In total, 4.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 0.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.54 million shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.39 million.