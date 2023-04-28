Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.10, to imply an increase of 2.32% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The FLNC share’s 52-week high remains $26.78, putting it -47.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.96. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLNC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

After registering a 2.32% upside in the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.47 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.66%, and 14.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.54%. Short interest in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw shorts transact 6.72 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.50, implying an increase of 29.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLNC has been trading -76.8% off suggested target high and 22.65% from its likely low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fluence Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are 30.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.70% against -8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.60% this quarter before jumping 44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $402.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $493.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $342.72 million and $239.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.30% before jumping 106.40% in the following quarter.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fluence Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders hold 34.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.19% of the shares at 99.36% float percentage. In total, 65.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund with 1.04 million shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17.82 million.