Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Has Recovered 53.58% So Far, But Another -4.77% Loss Is Possible.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply an increase of 11.80% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The EVLV share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -4.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $494.38M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 663.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVLV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

After registering a 11.80% upside in the latest session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.88 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 11.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.61%, and 26.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.47%. Short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) saw shorts transact 3.21 million shares and set a 6.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.23, implying an increase of 27.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVLV has been trading -85.68% off suggested target high and 46.95% from its likely low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares are 41.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.00% against 10.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.40% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $15.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.71 million and $9.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 83.00% before jumping 51.80% in the following quarter.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders hold 27.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.04% of the shares at 68.68% float percentage. In total, 50.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.8 million shares (or 7.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Data Collective IV GP, LLC with 10.6 million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38.91 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 6.31 million.