Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Could shrink By -14.0% Or More

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s traded shares stood at 4.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $390.35, to imply an increase of 3.74% or $14.08 in intraday trading. The LLY share’s 52-week high remains $390.48, putting it -0.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $280.59. The company has a valuation of $361.68B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LLY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

After registering a 3.74% upside in the last session, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 398.53 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 3.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.15%, and 15.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.70%. Short interest in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw shorts transact 7.57 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $383.91, implying a decrease of -1.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $270.00 and $445.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LLY has been trading -14.0% off suggested target high and 30.83% from its likely low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eli Lilly and Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares are 11.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.42% against -1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.00% this quarter before jumping 49.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $6.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.28 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.81 billion and $6.49 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.20% before jumping 12.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 12.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.57% annually.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eli Lilly and Company has a forward dividend ratio of 4.52, with the share yield ticking at 1.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Eli Lilly and Company insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.00% of the shares at 84.13% float percentage. In total, 84.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lilly Endowment, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 102.54 million shares (or 10.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.43 million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $28.66 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 26.0 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.23 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 7.12 billion.