Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Stocks Fall -5.30% YTD; What Next For It?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares stood at 4.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.91, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The DB share’s 52-week high remains $13.57, putting it -24.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.24. The company has a valuation of $22.22B, with an average of 3.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give DB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the last session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.01 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.09%, and 13.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.30%. Short interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw shorts transact 25.8 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.01, implying an increase of 27.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.36 and $21.23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DB has been trading -94.59% off suggested target high and -4.12% from its likely low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares are 17.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.02% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.50% this quarter before jumping 26.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $7.48 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 154.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.91% annually.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a forward dividend ratio of 0.33, with the share yield ticking at 3.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft insiders hold 7.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.06% of the shares at 43.49% float percentage. In total, 40.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amundi. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 74.31 million shares (or 3.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $856.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.71 million shares, or about 3.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $849.12 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 26.73 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $357.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.43 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 177.76 million.