DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.53, to imply a decrease of -0.85% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The DCP share’s 52-week high remains $42.15, putting it -1.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.44. The company has a valuation of $8.74B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for DCP Midstream LP (DCP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.09.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside in the latest session, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.92 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.75%, and -0.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.05%. Short interest in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw shorts transact 3.97 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.88, implying an increase of 0.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41.75 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCP has been trading -1.13% off suggested target high and -0.53% from its likely low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DCP Midstream LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares are 6.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.94% against -7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 240.60% this quarter before falling -40.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.63 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.38 billion and $4.27 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.70% before dropping -15.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 195.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.60% annually.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DCP Midstream LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 4.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

DCP Midstream LP insiders hold 56.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.77% of the shares at 84.69% float percentage. In total, 36.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the company held over 13.53 million shares (or 6.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $532.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd with 5.61 million shares, or about 2.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $234.32 million.