Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Is 48.44% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.78, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $15.59, putting it -169.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.98. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 1.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DADA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the last session, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.62 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.47%, and -27.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.07%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 3.47 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dada Nexus Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are 72.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 121.79% against 16.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.90% this quarter before jumping 108.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $341.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $397.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $281.41 million and $316.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.20% before jumping 25.50% in the following quarter.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dada Nexus Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders hold 3.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.89% of the shares at 24.66% float percentage. In total, 23.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.63 million shares (or 3.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.12 million shares, or about 2.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $41.17 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.38 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 19.53 million.