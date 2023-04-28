Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Surged -7.39% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.93, to imply an increase of 2.09% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The CUZ share’s 52-week high remains $38.67, putting it -76.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.06. The company has a valuation of $3.31B, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) trade information

After registering a 2.09% upside in the latest session, Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.25 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.88%, and 5.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.29%. Short interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) saw shorts transact 6.69 million shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) shares are -7.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.51% against -4.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.60% this quarter before falling -43.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $195.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $183.23 million and $183.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.60% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

CUZ Dividends

Cousins Properties Incorporated has its next earnings report out on April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 5.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s Major holders

Cousins Properties Incorporated insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.30% of the shares at 112.97% float percentage. In total, 112.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 22.38 million shares (or 14.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $489.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.49 million shares, or about 12.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $425.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 6.75 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.62 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 100.89 million.