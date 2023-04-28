Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY): Is This The Time To Buy?

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.37, to imply a decrease of -6.79% or -$1.41 in intraday trading. The KDNY share’s 52-week high remains $27.44, putting it -41.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.41. The company has a valuation of $1.25B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 590.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KDNY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

After registering a -6.79% downside in the last session, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.43 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -6.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.36%, and -14.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.07%. Short interest in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) saw shorts transact 3.24 million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.17, implying an increase of 47.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KDNY has been trading -163.29% off suggested target high and -54.88% from its likely low.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chinook Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shares are -11.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.25% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before falling -19.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -88.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $240k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.7 million and $418k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -91.10% before dropping -42.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -29.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.00% annually.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.27% of the shares at 98.86% float percentage. In total, 96.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 2.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF with 1.48 million shares, or about 2.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $32.22 million.