China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) Is One Stock You Should Watch

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 9.14% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SXTC share’s 52-week high remains $5.00, putting it -2172.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $13.16M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 309.04K shares over the past 3 months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

After registering a 9.14% upside in the latest session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2311 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 9.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.59%, and -23.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.33%. Short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw shorts transact 2570.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.41% of the shares at 0.44% float percentage. In total, 0.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 1333.0 shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $522.0.