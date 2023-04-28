Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Drops -67.61% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.55, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CHWY share’s 52-week high remains $52.88, putting it -67.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.22. The company has a valuation of $13.41B, with an average of 3.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Chewy Inc. (CHWY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CHWY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the latest session, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.49 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.02%, and -15.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.91%. Short interest in Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw shorts transact 22.23 million shares and set a 4.33 days time to cover.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chewy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares are -21.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -103.77% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before falling -160.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $2.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2023, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.43 billion and $2.43 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.30% before jumping 11.10% in the following quarter.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 30 and June 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chewy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc. insiders hold 17.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.15% of the shares at 116.57% float percentage. In total, 96.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.29 million shares (or 17.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $641.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 17.08 million shares, or about 14.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $539.93 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 3.64 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.59 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 113.49 million.