Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Gains 7.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $366.04, to imply an increase of 6.80% or $23.29 in intraday trading. The CHTR share’s 52-week high remains $515.66, putting it -40.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $297.66. The company has a valuation of $58.54B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CHTR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $7.48.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) trade information

After registering a 6.80% upside in the latest session, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 367.22 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.02%, and 4.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.94%. Short interest in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) saw shorts transact 8.64 million shares and set a 8.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $462.15, implying an increase of 20.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $273.00 and $620.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHTR has been trading -69.38% off suggested target high and 25.42% from its likely low.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Charter Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) shares are 6.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.98% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.40% this quarter before falling -2.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $13.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.87 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.2 billion and $13.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.20% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.67% annually.

CHTR Dividends

Charter Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Charter Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s Major holders

Charter Communications Inc. insiders hold 30.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.41% of the shares at 90.85% float percentage. In total, 63.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.6 million shares (or 5.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 8.47 million shares, or about 5.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.11 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 5.03 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.85 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 1.16 billion.