Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Has Gained 3.26% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s traded shares stood at 5.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $95.99, to imply an increase of 1.66% or $1.57 in intraday trading. The COF share’s 52-week high remains $134.46, putting it -40.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86.84. The company has a valuation of $36.97B, with an average of 2.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

After registering a 1.66% upside in the last session, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 97.17 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and 5.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.26%. Short interest in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) saw shorts transact 7.72 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Capital One Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares are -5.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.14% against -9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.20% this quarter before falling -23.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $9.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.17 billion and $8.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.70% before jumping 11.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.60% annually.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Capital One Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Capital One Financial Corporation insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.62% of the shares at 91.61% float percentage. In total, 90.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 23.54 million shares (or 6.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 11.6 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.08 billion.