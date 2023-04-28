Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Is Worth Considering At $26.61

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 4.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.61, to imply an increase of 1.41% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $31.29, putting it -17.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.01. The company has a valuation of $11.57B, with an average of 3.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a 1.41% upside in the last session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.13 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.11%, and 5.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.38%. Short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 15.5 million shares and set a 4.26 days time to cover.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are 8.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 300.00% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 733.30% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $699.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $480.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $298.54 million and $418.51 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 134.40% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.57% of the shares at 69.66% float percentage. In total, 69.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.47 million shares (or 3.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Growth and Income Fund with 11.45 million shares, or about 2.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $299.54 million.