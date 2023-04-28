Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $29.00.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.45, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The BRX share’s 52-week high remains $26.58, putting it -23.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.62. The company has a valuation of $6.22B, with an average of 1.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BRX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the latest session, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.36 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.67%, and 3.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.38%. Short interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) saw shorts transact 4.78 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.83, implying an increase of 13.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRX has been trading -35.2% off suggested target high and 2.1% from its likely low.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brixmor Property Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) shares are 4.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.56% against -1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.10% this quarter before falling -31.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $307.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $308.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $298.36 million and $306.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.90% before jumping 0.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 29.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.33% annually.

BRX Dividends

Brixmor Property Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 4.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s Major holders

Brixmor Property Group Inc. insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.11% of the shares at 100.74% float percentage. In total, 100.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 13.36 million shares (or 4.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $314.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF with 9.34 million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $211.45 million.