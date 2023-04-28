Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Stock?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.00, to imply an increase of 5.33% or $3.34 in intraday trading. The FOUR share’s 52-week high remains $76.40, putting it -15.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.39. The company has a valuation of $5.49B, with an average of 2.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FOUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

After registering a 5.33% upside in the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.60 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and -4.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.00%. Short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw shorts transact 9.13 million shares and set a 6.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.41, implying an increase of 17.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $97.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOUR has been trading -46.97% off suggested target high and 24.24% from its likely low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shift4 Payments Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are 48.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.06% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 126.70% this quarter before jumping 69.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $525.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $654.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $401.9 million and $506.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.70% before jumping 29.20% in the following quarter.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shift4 Payments Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc. insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.04% of the shares at 112.97% float percentage. In total, 110.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jennison Associates LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 3.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.86 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2.35 million shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 3.23% of the shares, all valued at about 99.34 million.