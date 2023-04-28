Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Stock?

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 10.48% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The MCOM share’s 52-week high remains $119.50, putting it -10201.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $6.60M, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 869.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCOM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

After registering a 10.48% upside in the latest session, Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6066 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 10.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.04%, and -81.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.22%. Short interest in Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) saw shorts transact 0.68 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 91.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCOM has been trading -1020.69% off suggested target high and -1020.69% from its likely low.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $111.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.9 million.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micromobility.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Micromobility.com Inc. insiders hold 9.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.41% of the shares at 1.56% float percentage. In total, 1.41% institutions holds shares in the company.