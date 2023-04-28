Boom Or Bust: What Are Eldorado Gold Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EGO) Future Prospects?

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $11.37, to imply an increase of 8.08% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The EGO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -1.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.06. The company has a valuation of $1.98B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EGO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

After registering a 8.08% upside in the latest session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.63 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 8.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.46%, and 10.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.00%. Short interest in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) saw shorts transact 4.88 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.39, implying an increase of 8.23% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $9.40 and $16.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGO has been trading -48.11% off suggested target high and 17.33% from its likely low.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eldorado Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shares are 80.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 680.00% against 21.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 350.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $262.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $274.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $213.4 million and $217.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.90% before jumping 25.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -41.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -548.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.46% annually.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)â€™s Major holders

Eldorado Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.25% of the shares at 73.37% float percentage. In total, 73.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.82 million shares (or 5.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF with 5.77 million shares, or about 3.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $59.76 million.