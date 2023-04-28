BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.54, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The BIGC share’s 52-week high remains $21.80, putting it -189.12% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.61. The company has a valuation of $541.07M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 984.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BIGC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the last session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.63 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.50%, and -10.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.73%. Short interest in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw shorts transact 5.68 million shares and set a 9.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.96, implying an increase of 36.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.50 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIGC has been trading -165.25% off suggested target high and -25.99% from its likely low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are -48.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.90% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.80% this quarter before jumping 57.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $71.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.05 million and $68.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.30% before jumping 8.40% in the following quarter.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.59% of the shares at 78.91% float percentage. In total, 69.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 1.77 million shares, or about 2.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.45 million.