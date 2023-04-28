BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Slid -0.07% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares stood at 4.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.48. The BLU share’s 52-week high remains $14.53, putting it -0.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.35. The company has a valuation of $1.84B, with an average of 21.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 14.53 this Thursday, 04/27/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.07%, and 102.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.16%. Short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw shorts transact 11.33 million shares and set a 15.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.96, implying an increase of 9.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.75 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLU has been trading -38.12% off suggested target high and -1.86% from its likely low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BELLUS Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares are 54.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.36% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.50% this quarter before falling -5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4k and $4k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BELLUS Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders hold 10.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.41% of the shares at 100.75% float percentage. In total, 90.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 1.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF with 0.83 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $6.36 million.