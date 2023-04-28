Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Down -75.39% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares stood at 4.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.78, to imply a decrease of -55.79% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The BXRX share’s 52-week high remains $70.80, putting it -8976.92% down since that peak but still an impressive -60.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $2.01M, with an average of 4.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.79.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

After registering a -55.79% downside in the last session, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.4699 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -55.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -67.93%, and -56.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.39%. Short interest in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 96.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BXRX has been trading -2976.92% off suggested target high and -2976.92% from its likely low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baudax Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares are -90.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.06% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 104.60% this quarter before jumping 95.70% for the next one.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $422k and $300k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baudax Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Baudax Bio Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.01% of the shares at 46.04% float percentage. In total, 46.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1458.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4636.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund with 919.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Feb 27, 2023, these shares were worth $2021.0.