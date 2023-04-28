Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Drops -13.3% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares stood at 3.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.61, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SAN share’s 52-week high remains $4.09, putting it -13.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $59.97B, with an average of 3.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the last session, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.89 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.20%, and 1.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.37%. Short interest in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw shorts transact 8.17 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.15, implying an increase of 29.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.30 and $6.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAN has been trading -70.36% off suggested target high and -19.11% from its likely low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Santander S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares are 31.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.26% against 6.40%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and February 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Santander S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.07% of the shares at 2.07% float percentage. In total, 2.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 145.1 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $523.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd with 20.41 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $73.69 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 89.15 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $321.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.16 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 191.89 million.