Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Have Inclined 15.70% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 4.48% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $4.68, putting it -234.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $1.81B, with an average of 1.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a 4.48% upside in the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6204 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 4.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.11%, and 12.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.70%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 12.18 million shares and set a 9.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.95, implying an increase of 64.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUR has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and 10.71% from its likely low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -342.90% this quarter before falling -21.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -98.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42 million and $20.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -99.40% before dropping -98.80% in the following quarter.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Innovation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders hold 47.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.59% of the shares at 74.88% float percentage. In total, 39.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 34.67 million shares (or 4.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 10.86 million shares, or about 1.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.14 million.