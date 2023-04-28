At Current Prices, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Worth A Patient Look?

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 15.80% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The ATXG share’s 52-week high remains $656.54, putting it -79001.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $25.80M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 96.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

After registering a 15.80% upside in the latest session, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 15.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.75%, and -19.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.73%. Short interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) saw shorts transact 66480.0 shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Addentax Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Addentax Group Corp. insiders hold 5.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.29% float percentage. In total, 0.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38502.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31841.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 15000.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12405.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 14985.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12392.0