At $60.68 Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Is Worth A Gamble

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.68, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The YUMC share’s 52-week high remains $64.70, putting it -6.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.05. The company has a valuation of $25.69B, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give YUMC a Sell rating. 8 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the latest session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.22 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.46%, and -2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.03%. Short interest in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) saw shorts transact 7.98 million shares and set a 5.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.61, implying an increase of 14.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $89.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YUMC has been trading -46.67% off suggested target high and 27.49% from its likely low.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yum China Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares are 43.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.48% against 15.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.70% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.67 billion and $2.13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before jumping 23.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -54.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.81% annually.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yum China Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 0.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Yum China Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.18% of the shares at 84.34% float percentage. In total, 84.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 39.96 million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 24.93 million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.52 billion.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 30.18 million shares. This is just over 7.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.84 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.83 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 356.18 million.