At $0.24 Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Is Worth A Gamble

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 8.05% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ZEV share’s 52-week high remains $4.93, putting it -1954.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $27.91M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

After registering a 8.05% upside in the last session, Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3400 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 8.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.39%, and -4.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.34%. Short interest in Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) saw shorts transact 10.83 million shares and set a 5.89 days time to cover.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lightning eMotors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) shares are -83.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -562.50% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.10% this quarter before falling -154.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.41 million and $3.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.20% before jumping 124.50% in the following quarter.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightning eMotors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Lightning eMotors Inc. insiders hold 29.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.15% of the shares at 20.03% float percentage. In total, 14.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wolverine Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.12 million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.78 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.49 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.52 million.